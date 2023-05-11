Telangana government’s flagship Rythu Bandhu scheme turns 5

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy shared the celebratory mood with farmers by cutting a cake

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Thu - 11 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: With the State government’s flagship Rythu Bandhu scheme celebrating five years of successful assistance to Telangana’s farmers on Wednesday, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy shared the celebratory mood with farmers by cutting a cake in the midst of a crowd of beneficiaries at the BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam held at Pebber in Wanaparthy constituency.

Niranjan Reddy thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of the farmers of the State on the completion of the fifth year of implementation of the novel programme, which was acclaimed by numerous organizations world over.

Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao, stating that Rythu Bandu marked the dawn of a new era for farmers, hailed the agricultural policies being implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the State. Now, with his national slogan ‘Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’, he was making everyone think on his lines, he said.

“Rythu Bandhu is five years old today! Thanks to the programme being implemented by the Chief Minister, the farmer is looked upon today as the King. Farming is no longer a curse, but a carnival. It is a lucrative occupation embraced by them all without hesitation,” Harish Rao said. The government has been paying Rs 10,000 per acre per year so far and over Rs 65,000 crore was remitted in 10 installments as direct benefit to accounts of farmers. Telangana has emerged the role model for the country, thanks to the excellent farmer welfare scheme, he added.