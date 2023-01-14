Telangana: SC Corp to provide training for youth in solar panel installation

The training would be given to unemployed SC youth for a period of three months at the Rural Institute for Skill Empowerment training centre located at Madhapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:52 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

The training would be given to unemployed SC youth for a period of three months at the Rural Institute for Skill Empowerment training centre located at Madhapur

Hyderabad: With renewable energy, especially solar energy, growing at a faster rate and the demand for solar panels on a rise in the State, the Telangana Scheduled Castes Co-Operative Development Corporation Limited has taken up an initiative to train youth belonging to SC communities in solar panel installation. It has joined hands with the Rural Institute for Skill Empowerment (RISE) to impart skill development and training in solar system installation and computers.

According to officials of the corporation, the training would be given to unemployed SC youth for a period of three months at the Rural Institute for Skill Empowerment training centre located at Madhapur. The entire cost of the training programme, including accommodation and food, would be borne by the corporation. The minimum qualification for getting into the training programme is 10th class or intermediate pass and the candidate should be between 18-25 years of age, the official informed.

During the training session, the youth would be trained on technical skills, soft skills and communication by expert and tenured trainers, an official of the RISE informed. “The training will have classroom sessions as well as hands-on training which is specially designed by RISE,” he said.

With the solar energy sector gaining momentum rapidly, there would be great demand for skilled solar panel installers in the country, a senior SC Corporation official stated. “Those willing to start their career in this field need to have hands-on training and knowledge about the solar sector and its finer nuances only then he would be accommodated in good companies. Hence, we decided to train SC youth, ” he revealed.

The fresh batch of 35 candidates would undergo training from January 20. So far three batches have undergone training and most of them have found placements in private companies, the official stated.