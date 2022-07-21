Telangana School Education department all set to conduct DEECET on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:25 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: The School Education department is all set to conduct the Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) 2022 on Saturday.

A total of 11,680 candidates including 4,967 for Telugu medium, 5,348 for English medium and 1,365 for Urdu medium have registered. The Telugu medium exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon (first shift) whereas English and Urdu mediums are from 3 pm to 5 pm (second shift).

Candidates have been instructed to report at the examination centre from 8.30 am for first shift and 1.30 pm for second shift examination. Students will not be allowed into the centre after 10 am for the first shift and after 3 pm for the second shift exam.

The DEECET is conducted for admissions into two-year diploma in elementary education and diploma in pre-school education courses offered by Government District Institutes of Education and Training and private unaided elementary teacher educational institutions in the State.