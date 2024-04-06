Congress fields Narayanan Sri Ganesh for Secunderabad Cantonment by-election

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 02:41 PM

Hyderabad: The AICC on Saturday announced Narayanan Sri Ganesh as its candidate for the Secunderabad Cantonment by-election.

Following death of BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha in a accident on February 23 early this year, the by-poll has been announced by Election Commission. The by-poll will be conducted on May 13 along with Lok Sabha elections.

Sri Ganesh had contested the Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency elections in 2023 representing the Bharatiya Janata Party. He had lost to BRS MLA late G Lasya Nanditha in the elections.

However, recently Sri Ganesh shifted loyalties from BJP to the Congress. Accordingly, the AICC high command announced his candidature from the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency.