‘Telangana seed tracing software needs to be adopted by National Seeds Corporation’

Published Date - 09:05 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: The software developed by the Telangana State Seeds Development Corporation Limited (TSSDCL) to ensure quality seed supply to the farmers was lauded by the members of the central committee tasked with revival of the National Seeds Corporation on Friday.

The committee which visited TSSDCL facilities here, favoured the same software to be recommended for other states as well as the National Seeds Corporation. The seed traceability system developed by the Telangana government should be implemented throughout the country, insisted the panel members.

Such a system will help the farmers to scan the QR code on the seed packets and find out the origin of the seed packet very easily. More than 400 national & international seed companies are located in Telangana. The government of Telangana can help the seed industry further by issuing online seed licenses, they felt.

Dr V Shankaran, former general manager NSC and committee member pointed out that the Corporation could not make any headway in making a robust online software available as in the case of TSSDCL.

The committee constituted by the Central government to make recommendations for revamp of the functioning of National Seeds Corporation in line with the current needs of the seed industry at the global and national level and to provide quality seeds to the farmers.

The committee visited Telangana seed certification and development facilities and seed testing lab at Rajendranagar in the day. Dr S. K Rao, former Vice Chancellor, RVSKVV, Madhya Pradesh and Chairman of the committee, Dr. K. Keshavulu, President, ISTA, Managing Director, TSSDC, Dr. D.K. Yadava, ADG Seeds, ICAR, New Delhi, Dr. Malvika Dadlani, Joint Director, Research and Head, SST and K. Narayana Swamy, Member, NSAI, Bangalore and Arvind Kapoor, FSII were part of the team.