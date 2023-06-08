Paddy procurement in Telangana crosses 58 lakh tonne mark

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: Procurement of paddy, which is close to realization of the target for the current season, will come to a close in the State by June 10 barring four districts.

The procurement activity will be on in the districts of Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Medchal and Ranga Reddy for about week. These districts especially Vikarabad is known for late arrivals.

As on Thursday, the Civil Supplies Corporation could procure 58.68 lakh metric tonnes costing Rs 12,064.51 crores as against the proposed procurement of 62.16 lakh metric tonnes.

Over 9.64 lakh paddy farmers were benefited from the purchases made so far offering the minimum support price. More than one fourth of the of the 7034 paddy purchase centres were already closed.

Nalgonda, one of the largest paddy producing districts in the state, accounted for procurement of 6,71,541 tonnes followed by Nizamabad with 6,26,734 tonnes. The districts of Jagitial (3,83,385 tonnes), Suryapet (3,56,625 tonnes), Kamareddy (3,31,515 tonnes) and Yadadri 3,28,241 tonnes ) topped the list with realization of over 3 lakh tonnes.

