Telangana: Selection list of 1442 Assistant Professors released in health department

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 AM, Tue - 9 May 23

Hyderabad: In a major milestone in addressing the issue of shortage of senior faculty in Government medical colleges in Telangana, the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) on Monday released the selection list of 1,442 Assistant Professors in the State health department.

The 1,442 senior doctors are highly skilled health care professionals who have been selected to join 34 specialty departments in teaching hospitals that fall under Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

The selection has been made based on merit, and the candidates will be appointed in the newly established medical colleges according to their preferences.

State Health Minister T Harish Rao congratulated MHSRB for completing the task of the selection process within a record time of just 5 months. “The entire selection process was transparent. The MHSRB was diligent in handling concerns of candidates to ensure timely completion of the selection process. I must also take this opportunity to congratulate the Assistant Professors who have been selected,” he said.

In addition to strengthening medical education, the recruitment drive aims to extend specialized medical services to remote areas.

The government’s proactive approach to filling essential medical positions has paved the way for improved healthcare accessibility throughout the state, a press release said.

Minister Harish Rao also highlighted the ongoing recruitment process of 5,204 staff nurse positions, which is being conducted in a transparent and robust online examination system.

The approach ensures a comprehensive and fair selection of qualified candidates, further reinforcing the healthcare workforce.