Telangana: Edit option available for Staff Nurse posts from Saturday

MHSRB notified that online edit options for applicants of Staff Nurse posts will be available on the website from 10 am on Saturday to 4 pm on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:26 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Hyderabad: Following requests by applicants for the posts of Staff Nurse, the Telangana State Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) on Friday notified that online edit options for applicants will be available on the website (https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in) from 10 am on Saturday to 4 pm on Thursday.

Applicants who want to rectify errors like wrong entries in personal details, marks, wrong uploading of certificate copies or photos etc, can utilize the facility which is being provided on one time basis only.

Candidates were asked to show care while using edit option, as this edited data would be taken as final and no further opportunity provided to edit. For applicants who do not utilize the edit option, the data available would be treated final.

The State government through MHSRB had notified 5204 posts of staff nurse under various departments in December, 2022.