Telangana govt permitss DME to fill-up 295 additional posts of Assistant Professors

On December, 6, 2022, the State Government had notified to fill-up 1147 posts of Assistant Professors under various specialties in teaching hospitals under DME.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:38 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has permitted the Director of Medical Education (DME) to fill-up 295 additional posts of Assistant Professors in various medical departments in teaching hospitals.

With this, the number of Assistant Professor posts notified has gone up from 1147 to 1442.

The DME has requested Telangana State Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) to fill 1,442 vacancies of Assistant Professors instead of 1,147 posts.

While almost all the medical specialties have received a bump in the posts of Assistant Professors, the specialties registered a significant rise in posts included General Medicine, General Surgery, Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Anatomy, Anaesthesia, Radiodiagnosis Pathology etc.

The revised break-up of category wise vacancies are:

Anatomy (37), Physiology (37), Pathology (48), Community Medicine (40), Microbiology (36), Forensic Medicine (31), Bio-chemistry (31), Transfusion Medicine (14), General Medicine (144), General Surgery (149), Paediatrics (94), Anaesthesia (177), Radiodiagnosis (56), Radiation Oncology (Radiotherapy) (5), Psychiatry (28), Respiratory Medicine (T.B.& C.D.) (Pulmonary Medicine) (15), Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy (DVL) (Dermatology, STD) (18), Obstetrics and Gynecology (187), Ophthalmology (13), Orthopaedics (72), Oto-Rhino Laryngology-Head and Neck (E.N.T) (22), Hospital Administration (24), Emergency Medicine (20), Cardiology (17), Thoracic Surgery/Cardiac Surgery (C.T.Surgery) (21), Endocrinology (12), Medical Gastroenterology (Gastro Enterology) (14), Neurology (11), Neuro-surgery (16), Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (Plastic-surgery) (17), Paediatric Surgery (8), Urology (17), Nephrology (10), Medical Oncology (1).