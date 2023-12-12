Telangana: Serial killer Satyanarayana arrested in Nagarkurnool

Nagarkurnool police arrested Ramati Satyanarayana, accused of being a serial killer after allegedly being involved in the murder of 11 people in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:29 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Representational Image.

Nagarkurnool: The district police on Tuesday arrested Ramati Satyanarayana, accused of being a serial killer after allegedly being involved in the murder of 11 people in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

A native of Nagarkurnool, the accused killed 11 people by deceiving them to unearth hidden treasures. He was presented before the media in the district.

Satyanarayana claimed to have learnt black magic from his grandfathers and elders. After luring people, he used do perform pujas in the guise of unearthing the treasures. He would take money or get lands registered in his name and take the victims to isolated places where he killed them, DIG LS Chauhan said.

He used to offer poison in the name of holy water and make the victims drink them. Soon after the victims fell unconscious, he bludgeoned them to death with boulders. All these murders were allegedly done over the last three years.

On November 26, the police began investigation after a woman complained that her husband Venkatesh had left their home at Langar House in Hyderabad to meet one Satyanarayana in Nagarkurnool but did not return home even after five days.

The woman and her family members met Satyanarayana to know the whereabouts of her husband. Later, they approached the district police and when questioned, the accused did not give proper answers. Growing suspicious over his replies, the police further questioned him and he is said to have confessed to the murders.

Police said when Venkatesh approached Satyanarayana regarding unearthing treasures, he had agreed and asked for money. However, the condition was that only Venkatesh should contact him. He also told Venkatesh that three pregnant women would have to be sacrificed, which made Venkatesh panic and he asked Satyanarayana to return his money immediately.

On December 4, he gave some poisonous herbs and water to Venkatesh saying that it was holy water. He then took him to a hillock the same day on the pretext of performing a puja and killed him by pouring acid on him when the victim fell unconscious, the release said.