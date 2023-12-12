Man killed by brother-in–law over petty dispute in Hyderabad

A barber was killed by his brother-in–law over an issue pertaining to payment of wages to people who work at their shops at Bandlaguda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A barber was killed by his brother-in–law over a petty dispute at Bandlaguda on Tuesday.

According to the police, Mohd Pappu (33), a native of Delhi migrated to the city a few years ago and was running hair cutting saloons at Chandrayangutta and surrounding areas with the help of his brother-in-law, Ali.

“On Tuesday afternoon, there was a quarrel between Pappu and Ali over an issue pertaining to payment of wages to people who work at their shops. During the arguements, Pappu took a knife and stabbed Ali repeatedly leading to the death of the latter,” said ACP (incharge) Chandrayangutta, Mohd Ghouse.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case is registered and the police took into custody Pappu.