Telangana: Severe power disruptions in Khammam due to heavy rain

Heavy rains caused severe power supply disruptions in Khammam, even as authorities have cancelled all leaves of the personnel in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 September 2024, 10:32 AM

Hyderabad: Following heavy rains there has been severe disruption of power supply in Madhira, Yerrupalem and Bonakal mandals in Khammam district.

According to the officials of the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL), transformers have partially submerged due to flood water in these three mandals. Due to heavy rain four 11kv feeders within the substation and 2 11 kv feeders related to rural areas have been affected. The NPDCL is using alternative feeders to supply power to urban areas.

The NPDCL authorities informed that a large number of field staff had been pressed into service to restore power in these three mandals.

Meanwhile, in the wake of India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rain in the State for next two days, Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Mushrraf Ali Faruqui has cancelled leaves to its employees and asked them to be available at their offices.

“All the staff should be available in their respective offices. No leave will be granted to the staff and officers,”he said.

Mushrraf held a teleconference with Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, and Medak districts falling under the company’s jurisdiction and asked them to be alert and take up repairs wherever power disruptions take place. He asked officials to set up separate 24×7 control rooms in each circle office.

Superintendent Engineer and Divisional Engineers should review the power supply situation every hour, he said, adding that a staff should be appointed for continuous monitoring as a precautionary measure to avoid any accidents. The CMD asked the people to keep away from wet electric poles and swapped wires and contact 1912 in the case of emergency.