Telangana siblings set to release following 18 years imprisonment in Dubai ; Families hail KTR support

By Irfan Mohammed Updated On - 19 February 2024, 07:18 PM

Jeddah: Two Telangana brothers who have been serving prison term for the last 18 years in Dubai are set to be released on Tuesday.

Shivaratri Mallesham and Ravi are set to release on Tuesday and on the same day will be repatriated to back home India. Shivaratri Hanumat was also released on Friday and repatriated to India, said Juvvadi Srinivas Rao, president of Telangana NRI organization, GWTCA in Dubai.

Six Telangana NRIs were convicted for murder of a Nepalese national in Dubai in 2006. Syed Karim of Jagtial district was released after he completed 10 years term and was deported to India long ago, while Dundgula Laxman was released five months ago and sent back home.

Though the victim’s family in Nepal has pardoned them under Islamic law known as ‘Diya’ a decade ago, the Telangana NRIs were languishing in jail for some legal reasons.

TS expatriates’ freedom was possible only with the involvement of their local leader, K.T. Rama Rao, who pursued their case for over a decade with UAE authorities in accordance with UAE laws.

KTR’s involvement in the case as an opposition MLA in united Andhra Pradesh and later as minister with hectic global engagements in separate Telangana state is reflection to his commitment to his masses. “We remain indebted to KTR for his help”, said Shivaratri Srinivas, son of Mallesham and lives in Dubai.