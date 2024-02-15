KCR’s 70th birthday to be celebrated across Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 08:00 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Marking the 70th birthday of BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the party leadership is planning grand celebrations across the State on Saturday.

The party is organising fruits distribution in hospitals, blood donation camps, special prayers in various temples, mosques, churches and gurudwaras and other social service activities.

Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the former Chief Minister’s birthday celebrations would be held at Telangana Bhavan in the presence of party working president KT Rama Rao, former Minister T Harish Rao and other senior leaders commencing at 10 am. Wheelchairs would be distributed to physically challenged persons and insurance coverage of Rs.1 lakh will be provided to auto-rickshaw drivers on the occasion.

“A documentary on the life of K Chandrashekhar Rao also will be released,” he said.

BRS general secretary M Sreenivas Reddy, senior leaders Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy and Vasudeva Reddy along with Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency in-charge Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav, were also present.