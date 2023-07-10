Telangana: Singareni employees asked to apply for medical seats by July 14

Telangana government has allocated a special 5 percent reservation quota for children of Singareni employees in the Singareni Institute of Medical Sciences

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Director ( Finance and Personnel) N Balaram on Monday asked company employees to submit online applications of their wards seeking admission in the Singareni Institute of Medical Sciences, Ramagundam by July 14.

The State government has allocated a special 5 percent reservation quota for children of Singareni employees in the Singareni Institute of Medical Sciences. They will get seven seats under the reservation quota and these seats will be selected based on the rank obtained in the NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Test) exam.

According to Balaram, Singareni employees’ children who want to apply for these seats have to submit a certificate in the prescribed format from the head of the mine or department where their parents are working.