Telangana skaters rule the roost at National Inter-District Roller Skating Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Telangana Artistic Skaters with their medals at National Inter District Roller Skating Championship

Hyderabad: Telangana artistic skaters ruled the roost pocketing 16 gold, eight silver and nine bronze medals to take the overall artistic roller-skating championship at the 1st National Inter-District Roller Skating Championship in Chandigarh and Mohali, on Thursday. The competition saw over 2,500 skaters from 25 States and union territories in fray.

“It was an amazing championship for me and a great victorious start for the year 2023 championships where I performed to the best of my abilities and made Telangana State Proud”, said Skater Padiga Tejesh, winner of 3 Gold Medals in the Seniors Category.

“I am delighted to have won 3 gold medals in my debut at the National Championship and making my team, coach, parents and Telangana State proud. I look forward to achieve the same in the future championships as well”, said Konamaina Saathwik, winner of 3 gold medals in the cadet category.