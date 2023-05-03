TS’ Alekhya, Akhil clinches sailing gold

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Alekhya (left) with coach Pradipak and partner Akhil.

Hyderabad: Telangana sailors Alekhya Coondoo and Pilli Akhil clinched gold medal in the 420 Class (mixed) category in the youth and open category at the inaugural YAI North East Regatta at the Umiam Sailing Club, Shillong, recently.

Alekhya, a student of HPS Ramanthapur and her partner Akhil (crew) were representing Secunderabad Sailing Club. The winners were also richer by Rs 1 lakh and a trip to ASAF Enoshima Olympic Week in Japan.

The five-day event saw over 80 participants from over 10 States. Teams from Indian Army and Naval Services and Private Clubs participated. With four teams tied in first place at the end of the second day and two teams tied for first place on the third day, the final race day saw the contenders at peak performance where Alekhya and Akhil claimed the gold in a nail-biting contest on the final day. Alekhya trains under coach Arjun Pradipak Commodore of the Secunderabad Sailing Club.