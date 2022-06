Telangana SP bags CTNS Hackathon and Cyber Challenge 2022 award

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:33 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Hyderabad: A Superintendent of Police working with the Telangana Police has bagged an award in the CTNS Hackathon and Cyber Challenge 2022.

The official, Devender Singh, Superintendent of Police, who presented ‘Cyber Crime Analysis & Profiling System – CyCAPS Tool’ in the ‘Identification of New IT Applications for Policing for Pan India Rollout’ category bagged the first position.

The event was conducted by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).