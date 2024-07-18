| Telangana Police Initiates Action Against Traffic Si In Truck Driver Assault And Abuse Case

BRS working president and former Minister, K T Rama Rao had tagged Telangana DGP Dr. Jitender and condemned the incident.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 04:04 PM

Telangana traffic SI is seen assaulting truck driver.

Hyderabad: The Telangana police initiated action against the traffic sub inspector who assaulted and abused a truck driver at Gandi Maisamma, Quthbullapur.

He highlighted that such incidents of police high-handedness are regularly taking place in the State.

Adressing the issue, KTR tweeted on his ‘X’ account:

What absolute garbage language is this @TelanganaDGP ? Is this acceptable behaviour?

Please remember that it is the citizens that pay the salaries of the police men & officials My tweet is not just about one incident but have been watching several videos in social media where cops are behaving in a highly inappropriate manner with the citizens I hope you conduct sensitisation classes to change the behaviour of the policemen who are in direct contact with citizens.

Following the complaint, the Telangana police initiated action against the sub inspector and transferred him to Cyberabad police headquarters.