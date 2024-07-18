Telangana: Police cautions farmers of cyber crooks exploiting loan waiver with malicious links

As the government is preparing to launch the crop loan waiver scheme in Telangana, the police have put citizens on high alert, sensing that cyber fraudsters may lure farmers by sending fraudulent links to their phones or on social media.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 July 2024, 04:02 PM

Siddipet Commissioner of Police Dr B Anuradha

Siddipet Commissioner of Police Dr B Anuradha issued a statement in this regard to put farmers on alert. The Commissioner said cyber fraudsters were also circulating APK files from phone numbers having a bank logo as the display picture.

She said cybercriminals could hack phones if anyone installed APK files. Dr Anuradha suggested the citizens uninstall WhatsApp immediately if they found it was hacked. They could also report by calling in 1930. Fraudsters would send messages to all groups and contacts after hacking one phone number to lure more and more people.