Telangana: Special team recovers 135 stolen mobiles within a week in Sangareddy

Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh said that he constituted a special team to recover the mobile phones to act on complaints

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 August 2024, 04:38 PM

Sangareddy SP Chennuri Rupesh is handing over mobile phone to woman in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: Sangareddy police have recovered a huge number of 135 mobile phones, which were lost by owners or stolen by thieves, during the last week.

Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh said that he constituted a special team to recover the mobile phones to act on complaints.

The team seized 135 phones from Telangana and other states from different persons. He said that they would soon organise a mobile recovery mela in the police headquarters to hand over the phones to owners shortly.

In a press statement on Thursday, the SP said that they have received 3,501 complaints through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) this year. The top cop said that they could recover 1,604 mobile phones out of which 941 were handed over to their owners.

Rupesh asked the people to obtain a receipt if anyone buys used mobile phones from the shops. He warned the shop owners of stern action if anyone bought and sold the stolen mobiles.

Since mobile phones contain all the important information regarding a person including bank transactions, the SP suggested them to lodge a complaint on the CEIR portal if they lost their mobile.