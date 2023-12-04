Telangana: SSC examination fee dates revised

Accordingly, the last date to pay SCC examination fee without late fee by candidates to the Headmasters concerned is December 7

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: The Director of Government Examinations, Telangana on Monday in a notification has revised due dates for remittance of examination fee for regular/private once failed candidates for SSC/OSSC/Vocational Public Examinations to be held in March, 2024.

Accordingly, the last date to pay the examination fee without late fee by candidates to the Headmasters concerned is December 7. Candidates can also submit the examination fee with late fee of Rs 50 by December 14, late fee of Rs 200 by December 21 and can also pay a late fee of Rs 500 for the examination fee till January 3, 2024, the notice said.

For more details, candidates can approach the concerned Head Master or visit the official website of board of secondary education (www.bse.telangana.gov.in).

If any of the dates mentioned above are declared as public holidays, then candidates can make the payment on the next immediate working day. Due dates of remittance of the examination fee will not be extended further under any circumstances, Director of Government of Examination clarified.