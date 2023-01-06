Telangana: SSC Exams likely to undergo changes

As per the model question papers issued by the School Education department, the Part-A for the non-languages contains very short, short and essay type questions

Hyderabad: Question paper pattern for the forthcoming SSC Public Examinations April, 2023, is likely to undergo changes with more choices among the questions in the Part-A, the descriptive section. However, the part-B (objective type) would remain the same.

As per the model question papers issued by the School Education department, the Part-A for the non-languages contains very short, short and essay type questions. All the six very short questions carrying two marks each have to be answered.

Similarly, under the short answer questions category all six questions having three marks for each have to be answered without any choices. However, in the essay type, students have to attempt six questions with each question having an internal choice. In this section, each question has a total of five marks.

During the last academic year, the Class X exams were conducted for six papers and had 100 per cent choices among the questions due to disruption of academics in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. If not for 100 per cent choices among the questions, students and teachers have been urging the department to provide adequate choices in all sections.

“We have received several representations from the teachers to give choices among the questions in the Class X exams. We have sent a proposal to the State government which is expected to take a decision in a couple of days,” a senior official said.

In addition to an increase in choice among questions, the teachers have also been demanding the department to schedule Class X exams with one or two day gap between two exams. As per the schedule issued by the Directorate of Government Examinations, a wing of the School Education department, the Class X exams are commencing on April 3. Except for English language and Mathematics exams, all others are scheduled on the consecutive days, which according to the teachers would be difficult for students to cover 100 per cent syllabus overnight.

“Earlier, there were 11 papers and students had to cover only 50 per cent of the syllabus for each paper except for second language. As the papers are now reduced from 11 to six, students will not be able to revise the entire 100 per cent syllabus overnight. Just like the CBSE and other Boards, the SSC Board should also schedule exams with a gap of one or two days so that students can revise well,” Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation general secretary Ch Ravi said.