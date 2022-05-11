Telangana SSC public exams: Students can now download hall tickets online

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:38 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Students who registered for the SSC Public Examinations starting May 23 can download their hall tickets from the website ‘www.bse.telangana.gov.in’ from May 12.

Hall tickets and printed nominal rolls were already dispatched to the Schools in the State and candidates can collect their hall tickets from the head master of the school concerned.

Candidates can also download their hall tickets from the website to attend the exams, the Directorate of Government Examinations said on Wednesday. A total of 5,09,275 candidates registered to appear for the Class X exams which would be held till June 1 from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm daily.

