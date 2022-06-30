Telangana SSC results: Despite pandemic students score 10 GPA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:24 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

File photo

Hyderabad: Despite schools remaining closed for several months due to Covid-19 pandemic and classes going digital/online, the number of Class X students scoring a perfect 10/10 Grade Point Average (GPA) in SSC Public Exams 2022 has gone up as against in 2019.

While 8,676 candidates secured a perfect GPA in the Class X exams in 2019, this number has increased to 11,343 now.

The results of the SSC Public Examinations held from May 23 to June 1 were declared on Thursday. The last Class X board exams were conducted in 2019 while the exams were not conducted during last two years due to Covid-19 pandemic with students passed considering their internal assessment scores.

The number of students securing 10/10 GPAs, however, in comparison with the last two academic years, has plummeted. A total of 2,10,647 in 2021 and 1,41,383 students in 2020 had secured a perfect GPA in the Class X exams. More students managed to get perfect GPA during the last two years as they were graded based on marks secured in four formative assessments which were conducted and evaluated by their respective schools.

Supplementary:

The SSC Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations will be conducted from August 1 to 10. The last date for payment of supplementary exams fee by students to the headmaster concerned is July 18.

Recounting:

Candidates who want to get their marks recounted should remit a fee of Rs.500 per subject within 15 days from the date of publication of the results to the Directorate of Government Examinations, Hyderabad. In case of re-verification of the answer books, students have to submit a re-verification application along with a photocopy of the hall ticket in the DEO’s office.

Since, the time available for conduct of supplementary exams was short, without waiting for results of recounting/re-verification results, failed candidates who want to appear for the supplementary exams should remit exam fee, officials said.