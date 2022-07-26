Telangana State medal-winning swimmers felicitated

Published Date - 08:21 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

State swimmers posing with their winning medals.

Hyderabad: Sandeep Kumar Sultania, secretary to government Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, and A Venkateshwar Reddy, chairman of Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) felicitated State swimmers who bagged medals in the recently-concluded 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships in Bhubaneswar and 38th Sub-Junior National Aquatic Championships in Rajkot on Tuesday.

Telanagana stood third in the leaderboard at the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships with a total of 17 medals which includes seven gold, four silver and six bronze medals. State swimmers Vritti Agarwal and M Suhas Preetham set new national records in their respective events. Vritti created national record in the 800m freestyle event with a timing of 9.10.32sec while Suhas clocked 1.01.29 sec to break the record in 100m backstroke event in the girls and boys categories respectively.

In the 38th Sub-Junior National Aquatic Championships, Shivani Karra impressed with three individual medals which includes two gold and silver. She was also part of the 4x50m freestyle team which won team bronze. With this team win Telangana won four medals in total.