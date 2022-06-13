US Consul General appreciates KTR

Hyderabad: US Consul General Joel Reifman appreciated the friendship of Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to both the US Consulate in Hyderabad and personally with him.

Monday was the last day for him at the office as US Consul General Hyderabad.

On the occasion, he tweeted “Today is my last day as Consul General in Hyderabad. My successor, Jennifer Larson, arrives in September & she’ll bring a deep knowledge of India to the position. I remain forever grateful to the people of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Odisha. I know our shared future is bright.”

I’m so appreciative of the friendship of @KTRTRS, both to the U.S. Consulate in Hyderabad and to me as Consul General. What a terrific partnership and an outstanding example of the growing ties between the United States and Telangana. pic.twitter.com/Quk21S5Mo0 — Joel Reifman (@USCGHyderabad) June 13, 2022

Sharing the video clip of Industries Minister KT Rama Rao felicitating him, Joel Reifman tweeted “I am so appreciative of the friendship of KT Rama Rao, both to the U.S. Consulate in Hyderabad and to me as Consul General. What a terrific partnership and an outstanding example of the growing ties between the United States and Telangana.”