Hyderabad: US Consul General urges journalists to curb spread of false narratives

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:43 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

US Consul General Jennifer Larson has participated in the certificate awards ceremony of the training on ‘Countering Disinformation for Telugu TV Journalists’ at the CFRD building on the Osmania University (OU) campus on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Consul General, United States Consulate General, Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson urged journalists to curb spread of false narratives.

Participating in the certificate awards ceremony of the training on ‘Countering Disinformation for Telugu TV Journalists’ at the CFRD building on the Osmania University (OU) campus on Tuesday, she said, “there have always been actors looking to spread false information and journalists have always been on the front lines of identifying that information and preventing it from circulating among the broader public.”

Consul General Larson thanked the OU for their efforts in providing fact-checking and counter-disinformation resources and best practices to 30-odd journalists in both the Telugu States through a unique programme, jointly organised by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, OU and the US Consulate General Hyderabad.

OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder thanked the US Consulate General, Hyderabad, for choosing the 104-year-old educational institution to train Telugu journalists to counter disinformation. He narrated how false information created trouble in academic settings.

OU Department of Journalism and Mass Communication Head and Project Coordinator, Prof. Stevenson Kohir shared the positive impact created by the first-of-its-kind training programme conducted for Telugu TV journalists.