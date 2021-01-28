Telangana striving hard for farmers’ welfare, says Eatala Rajender

Minister Eatala Rajender said the State government always thinks about the welfare of farmers, who provide food to people

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Karimnagar: Health Minister Eatala Rajender said the State government was striving hard for the welfare of farmers and development of the agriculture sector.

Rajender was speaking after inaugurating Rythu Vedhika constructed with Rs 22 lakh and graveyard with Rs 9.8 lakh in Kanukulagidde of Huzurabad mandal on Thursday. Later, he also laid the foundation for construction of godown.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the State government was always thinking about the welfare of farmers, who were providing food to people. Bringing cheeriness on the faces of farmers was the main aim of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he added.

The Chief Minister had conducted a number of meetings and discussed agriculture related issues for hours together with officials and agriculture experts.

Terming soldiers and farmers were great people, he said Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima are being implemented for the benefit of farmers and irrigable water is being supplied to tail-end lands by completing irrigation projects and added that Telangana was the only State which was supplying 24 hours electricity to agriculture.

Development of the State was possible when only farmers were happy. In order to educate farmers and develop questioning ability, the State government has decided to construct Rythu Vedhikas across the State, Eatala said.

Talking about three new agriculture Acts, the Minister said the Union government brought farms Act without consulting the States and the stake holders.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, collector K Shashanka, additional collector E Narsimha Reddy and others participated in the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .