Telangana: Sub-Junior girls national coaching camp on August 31

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:14 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Hyderabad: The TFA has named sub-junior girls probables for the national football team’s coaching camp to be held at Gajwel starting September 1. The players should report at Gajwel after 2 pm on August 31. For more information, contact 9885689008, 8121392441.

List of players for the coaching camp

Nalgonda: 1. Akshara, 2. Pavitra, 3. Anjali, 4. Roopa, 5. Amulya, 6. Hemasri, 7. Nagasri; Nizamabad: 1. Sai Samiksha, 2. Moksha Tapasvi, 3. Jahnavi, 4. Akshitha, 5. Sahasra; Rangareddy: 1. Bhavya, 2. Rishima Padam, 3. Ankitha, 4. Kanak, 5. Lithieca AS, 6. Rutu Verma; Adilabad: 1. Kausalya, 2. Sahasra CH, 3. Madhu Priya, 4. Durga Devi, 5. Manisha; Wanaparthy: 1. Sree Sonakshi, 2. Akshaya; Medak: 1. Keerthi, 2. Nischitha, 3. Suhani; Mahabubnagar: 1. Lavanya, 2. Hemalatha; 3. Kotla Sandhya, 4. Sunitha;Khammam: 1. Harsha Sri, 2. Bhavana, 3. Yashitha; Karimnagar: 1.Manha Riyaz.

