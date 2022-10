| Telangana Summative Assessment I Exams To Be Held From Nov 1 For Class Ix X

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:33 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: The Summative Assessment (SA) I exams for Class IX and X with 11 question papers will be held from November 1 to 7.

The School Education department has decided to hold SA-I with 11 papers on requests from the district educational officers as they had already placed orders for printing question papers.

However, SA II for Class IX and X besides pre-final for Class X and SSC Public Exams will be conducted with only six papers.