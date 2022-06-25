Instructions asking govt teachers in Telangana to declare property put on hold

Published: Updated On - 08:53 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Hyderabad: Implementation of instructions, issued by the School Education department on June 8, directing all its employees, including teachers in government and local body schools, to mandatorily furnish their annual property statements, has been put on hold.

The instructions also asked employees to take prior permission for purchasing or selling movable or immovable properties.

The instructions were issued in view of allegations against Md Javeed Ali, the headmaster of the Government Primary School, Guntipally in Chandampet of Nalgonda, that he was involved in political activities and real estate settlements but not attending duty at school regularly. This apart, the Vigilance department had also instructed the School Education department to strictly enforce service rules for government employees.

However, implementation of the same has been put on hold, according to sources.