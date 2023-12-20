Telangana teacher pulled up for making student clean her car

The school headmaster T Lakshmi Narsaiah informed the media on Wednesday that a teacher P Aruna Kumari was cleaning monkey poop on her car on December 15, then a student assisted her.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:38 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A show-cause notice was issued to a government teacher for allegedly engaging a student to clean her car at ZPHS, Julurpad. The school headmaster T Lakshmi Narsaiah informed the media on Wednesday that a teacher P Aruna Kumari was cleaning monkey poop on her car on December 15, then a student assisted her. Someone recorded the incident and lodged a complaint with higher officials.

The DEO directed the local MEO probe into the matter. As per the directions of the MEO a show-cause notice was served to the teacher in question. The teacher gave her explanation regarding the incident to the MEO, he said. Meanwhile, SFI, AISF activists and women’s unions organised a dharna in front of the school demanding immediate dismissal of the teacher. The headmaster said steps would be taken to prevent such incidents from repeating again.