Telangana’s Nandini seals top spot in 27th National Federation Senior Athletics

Agasara Nandini collected a total of 5460 points to clinch top spot in the women’s heptathlon event in the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 May 2024, 11:52 PM

Agasara Nandini (middle) on the podium.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) athlete Agasara Nandini clinched the top spot in the women’s heptathlon event in the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Nandini excelled in 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m dash, long jump javelin throw and 800m run, collecting a total of 5460 points to finish ahead of KA Anamika of Kerala and S Deepika of Tamil Nadu with 4997 and 4817 points in second and third places respectively.

Results: 1. Agasara Nandini: 100m hurdles: 14.21, high jump:1.64, shot put: 12.23, 200m dash 25.23, long jump: 5.64, javelin throw: 41.13, 800m run: 2:25.06, points: 5460; 2. KA Anamika: 100m hurdles: 15.19, high jump:1.64, shot put: 9.92, 200m dash: 26.21, long jump: 5.68, javelin throw: 32.76, 800m run: 2:20.87, points: 4997; S Deepika: 100m hurdles: 15.00, high jump:1.55, shot put: 10.23, 200m dash: 26.60, long jump: 5.77, javelin throw: 32.38, 800m run: 2:29.05, points: 4817.