One More Held In Mule Accounts Case

One more held in mule accounts case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 11:55 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) made one more arrest in the ‘mule accounts’ case on Wednesday.

Keesara Kesava Reddy alias Maha (33) of Bengaluru was arrested and two laptops, 19 debit cards, seven mobile phones, seven SIM cards, 10 bank passbooks and 10 cheques were seized from him.

Police said, Reddy came into contact with some cyber fraudsters through social media and started arranging bank accounts for them.

“Fraudster paid a commission of 30% on each transaction to him,” said TSCSB officials.

The TSCSB teams early this month arrested Shindhe Pranay, Vanikar Naveen and Arugula Laxman who are associates of Kesava Reddy and had lured people living in villages in Bhainsa to open bank accounts.

They paid Rs 5,000 for each account and obtained the banking credentials.

The police said the fraudsters used bank accounts to dupe the people. Further investigation is underway to ascertain various other national and international links in the case, said TSCSB officials