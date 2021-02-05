Telangana: Thieves take away ATM next to police station, loot Rs 20 lakh

Adilabad DSP Venkateshwar Rao said that intruders took away the ATM, filled with Rs 20 lakh in cash, in an Innova car after uprooting it using a rope around 3.30 am.

Adilabad: We have heard about thieves looting cash from an automated teller machine (ATM) by cutting it open using gas welding equipment. But, in a sensational heist, unknown persons decamped with an entire ATM machine of State Bank of India (SBI) located adjacent to a police station and at the busy Collectorate Chowrasta here on Friday early morning.

Adilabad DSP Venkateshwar Rao said that intruders took away the ATM, filled with Rs 20 lakh in cash, in an Innova car after uprooting it using a rope around 3.30 am. The thieves later took the cash holder and dumped rest of the machine on the outskirts of Battisavargaon village in Adilabad Rural mandal.

Venkateshwar Rao said that the machine was loaded with cash Rs 20 lakh by officials of the bank on Thursday.

Prior to the ATM theft, four masked persons made a vain bid to loot a jewelry shop by breaking open the shutter of the outlet at Ashoknagar in the town. They however ran away after they noticed people’s movement movement in the vicinity. The same gang is suspected to be involved in the ATM theft, police believe.

