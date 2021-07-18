Telangana to develop Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanams in all mandals

One Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanam will be developed per mandal headquarter in an area spread over 10 acres

Hyderabad: After successfully developing 19,413 Palle Prakruthi Vanams (PPVs) in villages across the State, the Panchayat Raj department is planning to develop Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanams in all the mandal headquarters.

One Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanam will be developed per mandal headquarter in an area spread over 10 acres. To this effect, the department has already identified 5,300 acres in 535 of the 545 mandals, excluding those in Hyderabad and other urban areas.

The State government has already accorded administrative sanction for developing the parks and works are likely to commence shortly. Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had specifically instructed the department to develop the parks at the earliest.

Subsequently, the Minister discussed plans of developing these parks with department officials and instructions were issued to identify lands in the remaining 10 mandals immediately to develop the parks.

In case availability of land was a constraint in mandal headquarters, then the park will be developed in major Gram Panchayat in the respective mandal limits. It is expected that each park will cost Rs 40 lakh, depending on the size and location.

Over 31,000 saplings of different species will be planted in each park to increase the green cover in the mandals and offer recreation facilities for local residents. The idea to develop Bruhat Palle Prakruthi vanam comes in the wake of good response to the PPVs developed in villages across the State.

PPVs are changing the face of villages, besides helping in saving government lands from encroachments. From the time the State government launched the initiative of developing the parks, villages are sporting a green and tidy look. The locations where the parks have been developed were once marred by unhygienic conditions with bushes and garbage strewn all over.

The State government allocated Rs 116 crore for developing 19,472 PPVs in villages across the State. So far, 19,413 PPVs have been developed and opened to visitors. The Minister instructed the officials to complete the remaining 59 parks in the next few weeks.

