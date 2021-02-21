Telangana to formulate ‘Space-Tech policy’

The policy will focus on promoting domestic production of launch vehicles, satellite systems and sub-systems, ground equipment manufacturing and other facilities

Hyderabad: Telangana is all set to formulate a ‘Space-Tech Policy’ that will serve as a launch pad for the State to move into a higher orbit and facilitate its emergence as a commercial hub for all space-related products and services. The policy will focus on promoting domestic production of launch vehicles, satellite systems and sub-systems, ground equipment manufacturing and other facilities.

“Telangana has resolved to develop an ecosystem for SpaceTech. Already, many renowned startups including Skyroot, Dhruva and other major companies in the SpaceTech sector are operating from Hyderabad. In addition to these, DRDO, NRSC, ADRIN, DRDL, RCI, BDL, MDN, Ordnance Factory, DMRL, ARCI (Materials), among others, have been operating out of the city,” Information Technology Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said at a virtual meet of Telangana’s Space-Tech Policy Framework-2021 Stakeholders Consultation’ on Sunday.

The meet was aimed at preparing Telangana’s SpaceTech Policy framework for which the State government invited different stakeholders, including hardware startups, analytics startups, academia and others to share their insights.

Stating that Telangana was creating a holistic framework to develop end-to-end SpaceTech ecosystem in the State, he said the State will attempt to capture the emerging global opportunities in space-related investments and innovations. “This move can potentially create an impact on other areas of innovation such as universal connectivity and big data analytics for agriculture, remote education, disaster management and others,” he said.

The Department of Space, Government of India, had recently released the draft SpaceCom policy 2020 and draft SpaceRS policy 2020. States can significantly contribute to achieving the national objectives like “Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

In tune with these, equal importance would be accorded to downstream applications of remote sensing, among others, that have the potential to address different problems in agriculture, disaster management, insurance, urban flood modelling, forestry.

Uma Maheshwaran, Scientific Secretary, ISRO Headquarters, was the Guest of Honour and Dr. Ravi Kumar, Director of National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) graced the event.

