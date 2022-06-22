Telangana to get 131 Basthi Dawakhanas by Independence Day

File Photo

Hyderabad: Efforts are on to ensure that another 131 Basthi Dawakhanas are set up in areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and other municipal corporations in Telangana by August 15, Health Minister T Harish Rao said on Wednesday.

Currently, 259 Basthi Dawakhanas across the State are catering to the urban poor by providing basic primary health care facilities and diagnostic services. With the additional 131, Telangana will have a total of 390 Basthi Dawakhanas by August 15, Harish Rao said at a review meeting.

Pf the 131 urban primary health care facilities, 12 are set to be inaugurated soon. Efforts are underway to link all the Basthi Dawakhanas with the T-Diagnostic laboratories and also introduce tele-consultation facilities.

“We are establishing Basthi Dawakhanas based on the local population, and availability and accessibility of healthcare facilities at such locations. With the help of T-Diagnostics, patient samples will be collected and the test results will be directly sent to their mobile phones. This will enable patients to meet the doctor the next day along with the results,” Harish Rao said.

Senior health officials DME Dr K Ramesh Reddy, DPH Dr Srinivasa Rao and others were present.