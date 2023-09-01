Telangana to Host India’s First Gorilla Glass Manufacturing Facility by Corning Inc.

The proposed manufacturing facility will manufacture cover glass for market leaders in the smartphone industry.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: Corning Inc. will be setting up its Gorilla Glass manufacturing facility in Telangana, which is a first-of-its-kind investment in the country. The proposed manufacturing facility will manufacture cover glass for market leaders in the smartphone industry.

The manufacturing facility is being set up with a proposed investment of Rs. 934 crore and would generate employment for over 800 people. This will play a pivotal role in driving the smart phone manufacturing ecosystem in Telangana and in the country.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao met with John Bayne, Senior Vice President, Ravi Kumar, Global Operations Executive, and Sarah Cartmell, Director of Government Affairs from Corning Inc. in New York. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Telangana was fast emerging as a hub for electronics manufacturing as a result of the initiatives undertaken by the State in the last nine years.

“Several electronics manufacturing companies are increasingly choosing Hyderabad as their destination. Foxconn made a significant investment in the State earlier this year, and now Corning’s investment in Telangana will propel a new era of smartphone manufacturing in Telangana and in India.” Rama Rao said.

Headquartered in New York, Corning Inc. is a Fortune 500 materials science company with expertise in glass science, ceramics science, and optical physics. With over 172 years of history, Corning Inc. has been at the forefront of innovations and is the inventor of Gorilla Glass, a strengthened glass that is widely used in portable devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops.

Also Read Realme Watch S Pro: Ultimate affordable smartwatch under Rs 10K