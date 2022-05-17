Telangana to launch mass screening drive to identify hypertension and diabetes

17 May 22

Source: IANS

Hyderabad: The Telangana government in the coming months will launch a mass screening drive in all the 33 districts to diagnose individuals with hypertension and diabetes. To implement the special screening drive and identify individuals with hypertension and diabetes, a total of Rs. 33 crore has been allocated, State Health Minister, T Harish Rao on the occasion of World Hypertension Day on Tuesday, said.

Releasing a post-Covid-19 survey on hypertension, taken-up in Hyderabad by Cardiological Society of India (CSI), Telangana chapter and Gleneagles Global Hospitals, the Harish Rao said that in the last few months, the field level workers in Telangana conducted screening of 90 lakh individuals out of which 13 lakh persons had hypertension.

“There is no denying the challenges of Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in Telangana and across the country. As a measure to combat this, we have started distributing special kits consisting of medicines for BP and sugar among NCD patients. People on their part need to change their lifestyle and lead an active life to control these twin ailments,” Harish Rao said.

