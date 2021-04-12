Telangana to receive 4.64 lakh vaccine doses in next few days

So far, Telangana State has received 26.78 lakh doses out of which 22.50 lakh doses have been consumed.

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State is all set to receive about 4.64 lakh doses of Covid vaccine, senior health officials on Monday said. Of the 4.64 lakh doses, close to 2 lakh doses comprise Covaxin of Shanta Biotech while the rest comprise Covishield of Serum Institute. So far, Telangana State has received 26.78 lakh doses out of which 22.50 lakh doses have been consumed.

On Saturday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar had written a letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) seeking 30 lakh doses of Covid vaccines. “Covid vaccination has been ramped up in Telangana and in the coming days, this will be enhanced to over two lakh per day. Therefore, I would like to request you to urgently provide at least 30 lakh doses of vaccine to Telangana for the next 15 days,” Somesh Kumar said in the letter.