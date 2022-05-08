| Telangana To Witness Rains In Next Four Days Imd Issues Yellow Alert

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:27 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

Hyderabad: An Yellow Alert was issued for Telangana amid forecast of summer rains in different parts of the State during the next four days.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department– Hyderabad forecast issued on Sunday, the next four days could see light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Telangana.

On Sunday, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degree Celsius. For the next 48 hours, parts of the city could experience partly cloudy sky and light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers, according to the forecast.

Maximum temperatures in degree Celsius (State):

Adilabad – 42.3

Nizamabad – 42.7

Ramagundam – 40.4

Hyderabad – 39.2

Bhadrachalam – 38.6

