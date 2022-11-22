Telangana Today Impact: Central nodal agency for libraries updates website

Hyderabad: Barely a day after Telangana Today published a report pointing out that information on Telangana was missing on the website of the Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation (RRRLF), the glitch has been corrected and Telangana has been added to the list of States and Union Territories on the site.

The move came after the Telangana Director of Public Libraries on Tuesday contacted the foundation and pointed out the facts published in Telangana Today, according to Prof N Laxman Rao, Former head of the Department of Library and Information Science, Osmania University.

The RRRLF, a central autonomous organization established and fully financed by the Ministry of Culture, is the Centre’s nodal agency for public libraries in the country and has Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy as its chairman. However, its website had not updated details on the public library scenario in the country for the last eight years, with no mention of Telangana on the page where the scenario in each State and union Territory is given.

The updated site now has a short description of Telangana compared to where there was no mention at all about Telangana on the website. Information on the historic public library movement in Telangana, which can be traced back to over a century, is expected to be added soon.

