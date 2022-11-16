| Ou To Host Its Global Alumni Meet 23 On January 3 4

OU to host its Global Alumni Meet-23 on January 3, 4

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:11 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) will host its Global Alumni Meet-23 (GAM) on January 3 and 4, 2023.

Announcing this, OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder during a meeting held here on Wednesday instructed all administrative officials to compile lists of alumni in their respective departments. A Special Purpose Vehicle Osmania Foundation was created to coordinate the alumni activities, he said, adding that the Osmania foundation would not replace the OU Alumni Association.

Also Read Hyderabad: Osmania University PG courses undergo major changes

A separate directorate for CSR, Alumni and Branding (CAB) was formed for this purpose, he said. A separate website would be launched shortly.

OU Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana, OSD to VC Prof. B Reddiya Naik, principals, deans, heads, CBOS and administrative officers took part in the meeting.