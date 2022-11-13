Telangana: CPGET 2022 second phase counselling schedule announced

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:01 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Sunday notified Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 second phase admission counselling schedule with registration for online verification of certificates is between November 14 and 17

Candidates can exercise web options between November 19 and 21 and they can be edited on November 22. Provisional seat allotment is on November 25 and candidates should report to the respective colleges between November 26 and 30.

For more details, visit the website www.ouadmissions.com, www.osmania.ac.in or https://cpget.tsche.ac.in/.