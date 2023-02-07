Telangana Today Impact: Singareni CSO visits coal theft points

Peddapalli: Singareni Chief Security Officer Shashidhar Raj on Tuesday visited a few localities where coal was being stolen from moving goods train wagons in RG-I of Godavarikhani.

A story about coal theft titled ‘Coal thieves are back’ was published in Telangana Today on January 17. Responding to the report, the chief security officer visited the FCI gate and other points where coal was being stolen from moving goods trains.

Shashidhar Raj discussed security issues prevailing in RG-I with senior security officials. He also discussed with Singareni security and railway officials about the measures to be taken to check coal theft at the FCI railway gate.

Later, he met Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari and discussed the theft of coal and other properties of Singareni in RG region. Responding positively, the Commissioner assured to take legal action and register cases against those involved in coal theft.

RG-I senior security officer Veera Reddy was present.