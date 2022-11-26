Telangana Today, Namasthe Telangana Property Show begins in Karimnagar

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar inaugurated the two-day property show in the district.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar addressing the gathering after inaugurating property show in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the land value in the State had scaled in a major way after the formation of a separate Telangana.

Speaking after inaugurating the two-day property show being organised by Telangana Today, Namasthe Telangana and T-News at Revenue Gardens here, the Minister said earlier, the value of a square yard of land was around Rs.5,000. This had shot up to Rs.1 lakh after the formation of a separate State, which was possible only because of various initiatives taken by the State government.

Before the formation of Telangana, a number of industries from the State had shifted to other States due to lack of adequate power supply. As a result, local people lost employment and many migrated to Dubai in search of employment. However, the situation changed after the formation of Telangana. Besides 24 hours quality current supply, TS-iPASS and TS-bPSS Acts were brought to give permissions to investors within 15 days.

This saw companies from across the globe looking towards Telangana, especially Hyderabad. Moreover, the companies, which left the State earlier, started returning to Telangana. Now, major international companies such as Google, Amazon and others were investing in Hyderabad. A number of people and firms from different parts of the country were doing real estate business in Telangana. Subsequently, the land value in the State has gone up. In the entire country, Telangana is the only State where a 10 times growth was recorded in land registrations.

Companies were showing interest to invest in Telangana since they had confidence in the State government. Besides maintaining law and order, a stable government was more important to attract investors, he said, adding that the State government had succeeded in that task.

Appreciating Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today for conducting the property show, Kamalakar emphasized the need to develop confidence among the public so that they would not face any legal complications if they purchased land from property shows and advised to deploy a legal advisor to look into legal issues.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao said construction activity in Karimnagar town had increased in a big way since the town was competing with Warangal in development. Infrastructure facilities too also were increased. Besides various developmental works using Rs 1,000 crore from the Smart City funds, a cable bridge, IT tower, Manair River Front and others were developed in the town. More people were now showing interest to purchase property in Karimnagar.

Telangana Today General Manager (Advertisements) N Surender Rao said the villa culture, which used to be confined to Hyderabad, was now emerging in Karimnagar. Besides various developmental programmes, TS-iPASS and TS-bPASS were also helping the town to grow rapidly after Hyderabad. The amenities provided in gated communities in Hyderabad were being provided in Karimnagar as well.

SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao advised builders to get SUDA approval for layouts to avoid legal complications in the future. Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, Namasthe Telangana Karimnagar bureau in-charge K Prakash Rao and others were present.

Prominent real-estate companies from Hyderabad and Karimnagar are participating in the show, wherein different banks are also participating to provide loan facilities to customers.

