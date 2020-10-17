Telangana tribal, social welfare society students secure top all India ranks in NEET 

A total of 190 students, including 142 social and 48 tribal welfare residential students, have secured top all-India ranks in the SC/ST categories in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020.

These top rankers from Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies are first generation learners and are children of beedi workers, small farmers, agricultural labourers, roadside tea sellers, vegetable vendors, mechanics, cooks, masons and others struggling day in and day out to make both ends meet.

The stories of Dejavath Girija, daughter of a laborer, Nikitha, daughter of a beedi worker, Amulya Devi, daughter of a cycle mechanic and Nikshiptha, being brought up by a single parent, are all touching, similar and about them overcoming all odds to make it to the medical stream this year.

In the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, less than five students from these societies used to secure seats in medical colleges every year. The societies, since 2015, have been running Operation Blue Crystal programme for SC students and Operation Emerald for ST students for providing top-class free NEET coaching to meritorious students free of cost. These two programmes have become a boon to marginalized students.

Girija, hailing from a tiny tribal hamlet in Wanaparthy district, secured all India 85th rank in ST category and is likely to get an admission into the AIIMS.

“My parents are the happiest to see me as a doctor and I thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his approval for free intensive long-term NEET coaching for poor SC/ST students like me. Truth is I wouldn’t have afforded coaching in a private institution considering my vulnerable family background and my dream would have been shattered if not for the free Operation Blue Crystal long-term NEET coaching programme,” said G Abhilash who secured All India rank 168 in SC category.

Congratulating the top rankers, TSWREIS and TTWREIS secretary Dr. RS Praveen Kumar said “The success of these students from poverty stricken families means a lot to their families in overcoming from generations of deprivation and under development.”

Last year, 108 SC/ST students from these societies cracked the NEET and got admissions into the medical and dental colleges.