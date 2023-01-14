Telangana: Triveni student selected for South India science expo

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:13 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

A student of Triveni School in Khammam won second prize in a State level science exhibition.

Khammam: A student of Triveni School here has been selected for the south India level science exhibition to be held in Kerala, college director Gollapudi Veerendra Chowdary said.

The student, Darwin Balaji, developed a smart helmet with the help of guide teacher Roshaiah and it won second prize at the state level science exhibition held recently at Kondapur of Nirmal district under the aegis of SCERT, he said in a statement here on Saturday.

The project has been selected for south India level science exhibition in Kerala. If this smart helmet is worn by a bike rider, there is no possibility of accidents. If an alcoholic person wears the helmet, the information will go to the bike through the sensors in the helmet, the bike will not start. This is a very useful gadget for today’s society, Chowdary said.

Similarly, if the bike rider sleeps while driving, the sensors will alert him or stop the bike engine. The student received the prize from Forest and Science and Technology Minister A Indrakaran Reddy.